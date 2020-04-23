A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Roger Dale Harris, 67, Pomona, Mo.
Mr. Harris passed away at 8 p.m Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Oregon County, Mo., to Gilbert Harris and Irene Combs Harris. Dale had worked at Invensys and DRS. He loved fishing, hunting and playing pool.
He is survived by his special friend Sharon Hale; three children William Dale Harris and wife Christy, West Plains, Mo., Adam Eugene Harris, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Kaylynn Kramer and husband Matt, Buffalo, Mo.; four grandchildren Austin Harris, Logan Harris, Lincoln Kramer and Khloe Kramer; three brothers Ronnie L. Harris and wife Joy, West Plains, Richard Dean Harris and wife Gina, Ash Grove, Mo., and Jay Roy Harris, West Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, one sister Janet Bennett and one brother Randall Keith Harris preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.