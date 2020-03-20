Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday on a section of southbound U.S. 60/63 in Willow Springs to replace concrete, weather permitting.
The work will be done between Highway 137 and Railroad Drive, which will be reduced to one lane, and the area will be marked with signs. Motorists should use caution if driving in the area.
For information call MoDOT’s toll-free customer service line, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
