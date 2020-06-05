Izard County officials announced this week they were notified by officials from the Arkansas Department of Health of the first COVID-19 death of a resident of Izard County.
Further details will not be released to protect the privacy of the victim and family members, said officials.
They added that the county continues to have three active cases of COVID-19, and efforts to mitigate its spread are ongoing.
The public is encouraged continue to follow recommendations from public health officials at state and national levels.
The Howell County Health Department reports 1,010 tests for coronavirus have been done on county residents, with 964 testing negative for the virus. Eleven county residents have tested positive, and 35 results are pending.
Of the 11 confirmed cases, five are out of isolation, while six are still quarantined.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 14,253
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Pettis.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Dunklin, Gentry, Jasper, Moniteau, Pike, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Clinton, Henry, Howell, Joplin, Linn, McDonald, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 799 (Audrain, Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Gentry, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Hickory, Knox, Ozark, Putnam, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 8,651
1,000-4,999: Pulaski.
500-999: Benton, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Francis, Washington.
100-499: Craighead, Crittenden, Garland, Faulkner, Pope, Saline, Sevier, Union, Yell.
50-99: Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller. Mississippi, Sebastian.
25-49: Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Madison, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
10-24: Baxter, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lee, Little River, Logan, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Stone.
Deaths: 152: (Benton, Bradley, Carroll, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Izard, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.
