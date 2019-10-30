Richard Davis

Funeral services for Richard Edward Davis, 43, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Hall officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
He was born the son of the Jerry Davis and Kathy Lewis Davis on Oct. 7, 1976, in Santa Barbara, Calif., and died Oct. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Mo.
He is survived by his parents Jerry Davis and Kathy Lewis Davis, Pottersville, Mo.; one brother Mike Davis, West Plains, Mo.; grandmother Dorothy Mundinger, Isle, Minn.; niece Kennedy Davis, West Plains, Mo.; nephew Ayden Brooks, Las Vegas, Nev.; one uncle Charlie Davis and wife Francoise, Vienna, Va.; three aunts Patty Bickley, Tacoma, Wash., Terri DelCarlo and husband Jim, Santa Rosa, Calif., and Carol Bishop, West Plains, Mo.
He was preceded in death by three uncles Richard H. Davis, William Davis and Bert Lewis; grandmothers Lola Lewis and Ruth Gibson; and grandfathers Richard F. Davis and Sonny Lewis.
Richard embraced his Christian faith and worshiped at Center of God Church in West Plains, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.