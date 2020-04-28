In an effort to do just that, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the West Plains Economic Development Corporation will host a virtual meeting for Howell County business owners and contractors through Zoom. The meeting will be moderated by Willow Springs City Administrator Beverly Hicks, and Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam will join Bossemeyer for a panel discussion.
“We want to get people understanding what this reopening means,” said Economic Development Director David Bossemeyer, adding that on aspect for employers to understand is how to deal with recalling employees.
For example, he said, some businesses have had trouble recalling employees who were laid off, as those workers were getting paid more while on unemployment than if they had remained gainfully employed with the company.
“It’s important for people to know that the unemployment money is meant to be temporary and that if your employer recalls you back to work and you don’t go back, you can lose your unemployment,” Bossemeyer said. “Also, it’s important for employers to understand that they need to make their workplaces a safe environment for their employees to come back too. It’s a two-way street.”
He also added that, while the stay-at-home orders will be lifted, social distancing practices and occupancy limits will still remain in force.
“The reopening will be happening in phases and we’re just about to begin phase one,” he said. “We likely won’t see restaurants doing regular dining services until phase two.”
Bossemeyer encourages interested business owners and contractors to participate in the Zoom meeting, but seating is limited, so spots will need to be reserved. Those interested in joining in or participating in future meetings should email him at david.bossemeyer@westplains.net.
In addition to organizing informational meetings, Bossemeyer said he has been hard at work compiling a comprehensive list of all the manufacturers and contractors in Howell County.
“What started as a labor of love has turned into a labor of anxiety,” he said lightly. The list was much harder to put together than he expected it would be when he began, he explained.
“So far, I have 162 manufacturers and 148 contractors on the list,” Bossemeyer said. “And we’ve also been coordinating with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator which has been creating capability statements for regional manufactures.”
According to OzSBI Director Heather Fisher, the statements reflect what a manufacturer can do and helps each company to market itself.
Fisher said OzSBI can provide this service for any regional manufacturer and she welcomes calls for more information at 256-9724.
Eventually, Bossemeyer hopes to make the list of these statements available for anyone to browse through on the EDC’s website at www.westplainseconomicdevelopment.net.
