The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for its Regionalization Incentive Grant through Dec. 31. A total of $6 million is available for the grant in 2020 from the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The department will fund 100% of eligible project costs for qualifying municipalities to plan, design and construct a sewer extension to one or more small publicly or privately owned facilities that are struggling to comply with regulations.
This is a competitive grant opportunity, and the department will evaluate applications based on environmental benefits and financial need. The highest priority will be assigned to projects connecting small facilities that are currently violating the Missouri Clean Water Law.
Small wastewater facilities often face significant challenges in providing service to their customers at a reasonable cost while meeting federal and state regulations. With a small number of customers to share the cost, these facilities often lack adequate resources to maintain and upgrade their equipment.
As permit limits change and the facilities age, it becomes even more difficult to stay in compliance. Connection to a nearby municipality with additional treatment capacity may be the best solution. However, agreements on partnerships are often complicated by challenges associated with project cost and financing.
“The intent of this grant is to make those regional partnerships work and facilitate connections that would not be possible otherwise,” said Ed Galbraith, Director of the department’s Division of Environmental Quality. “Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support community health and economic vitality. Projects funded through this grant will provide an economic boost to their region and improve water quality.”
To learn more about the regionalization grant, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/wastewater-assistance.htm. For more information, contact the department’s Financial Assistance Center at 573-751-1192 or fac@dnr.mo.gov.
