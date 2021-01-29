Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 29 and 30 (noon to 4 p.m.): Entries will be accepted for the Harlin Museum’s annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show to be on display from Feb. 5 to 28. For information about guidelines and entry fees, visit harlinmuseum.com.
Jan. 29 (1-6 p.m.): Willow Springs Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold a CBCO blood drive in its parking lot, 1050 W. Business U.S. 60/63. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. Masks are required and will be provided to those who do not have one. To make an appointment go online to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Jan. 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 30 (10-11 a.m.): Part one of a free series offered by MDC about raising trout in hatcheries, “The Hatchery in Pictures,” will show the history of the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery, how trout are raised and where they are stocked. Required registration may be completed at at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175781.
Jan. 30 (10:30-11:30): Bird watchers are invited to participate in MDC’s free online program on bird feeding, “Attracting Winter Birds.” Required Registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175768.
Jan. 30 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 30 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
Feb. 5-28: The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester, will host its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
SUNDAY
Jan. 31 (10 and 11 a.m.): Eagle Heights Independent Baptist Churc, 1078 County Road 8570, will host guest preachers from Arkansas, Brothers Justin Jones and Clint Ray, with a potluck to follow. All are invited to come and encourage the young preachers. Pastor Ron Kelly will preach at the afternoon service following the potluck at about 2 p.m. Call 293-9888.
MONDAY
Feb. 1 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Monday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
TUESDAY
Feb. 2 (6-9 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual, three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners. Contact Darla Campbell, 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.
THURSDAY
Feb. 4 (9-9:30 a.m.): Part two of a free series offered by MDC about raising trout in hatcheries, “Trout Spawning, Hatchery Style,” will show the the process of trout egg collection and fertilization, and answer questions. Required registration may be completed at at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175807.
NEXT WEEK
Feb. 5 and 19 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will schedule tax assistance appointments. Call 469-3892.
Feb. 6 (noon to 1 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175584.
Feb. 6 (1-2 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175586.
Feb. 6 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts invites all to meet artists Dennis Crider and Janey Hale during an even in the gallery on the mezzanine at the civic center, where their joint exhibit, “Look Twice” is on display through Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.