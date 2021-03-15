The city of West Plains will host its annual citywide cleanup the week of April 26 through 30. The event will occur on customers’ normal trash pick-up day.
The annual event gives residents an opportunity to clean up around their property and have most of the items hauled away free of charge. The Sanitation Department is asking that waste be separated into five categories.
They include regular refuse, including extra bagged or boxed trash; larger items like furniture and mattresses, which should be sealed with plastic and duct tape; and metals and white goods such as washers, dryers and stoves. Refrigerators and freezers with compressors must have a certification provided by a licensed technician the Freon has been removed before it will be collected.
In addition, residents may set out yard waste such as bagged leaves and grass clippings. Brush will not be collected curbside but may be dropped between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays off at the Transfer Station, 1851 Old Airport Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the clean-up week only, free of charge.
The final category is recyclable items, which should be placed in or near the city-furnished red bins.
To have tires picked up, call the Sanitation Department, 1-417-255-2330 or city hall, 1-417-256-7170 and leave a name and address. Customers will be billed $2 for each passenger tire and $3 for each passenger tire on a rim.
“We ask your patience and cooperation during this time. It is our busiest week of the year and we pick up a lot of extra waste,” said Sanitation Supervisor Brent Lidgard. “Please remember to prevent our city employees from being injured to label and box all broken glass and have any small clean-up items bagged or boxed. We will not be able to collect waste that may be hazardous including asbestos, waste from major demolition or renovation jobs and items piled onto trailers or trucks.”
For more information, questions or to have a recycle bin delivered call the Sanitation Department.
