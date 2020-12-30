With Christmas over and the new year fast just around the corner, many households are beginning to pack holiday decorations up until next year. As people take down their decor, plenty of Christmas trees will soon be discarded.
Offering one option to West Plains residents, city officials announced sanitation crews will be available Jan. 8 to pick up Christmas trees at no cost for customers within city limits.
To be added to the pickup list, residents can give their addresses by calling city hall, 256-7176, or the Sanitation Department at 255-2330.
City residents who do not want to wait have another option: Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, they may take their trees directly to the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Old Airport Road. There will be no charge for this disposal.
City officials ask that residents disposing of their trees have all decorations removed from them.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources also has a few suggestions for disposal of unwanted trees, such as using a chipping machine to create mulch, or putting trees in a lake or fishing pond to help improve fish habitat.
DNR advises to only depose of Christmas trees in lakes or ponds that are privately owned, with permission, and to remove all decorations before disposing them.
In rural areas, Christmas trees also make excellent brush piles for wildlife, DNR officials point out. The brush piles can provide cover for small mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles. The animals use the brush piles as shelter, safe resting areas and a places to nest and raise their young.
DNR also advises against burning a Christmas tree in a fireplace or a wood stove while it is green, as resins in a green tree can trigger a flue fire.
As far as getting rid of unwanted decorations, the DNR advises people to recycle items such strings of lights and pre-lit trees.
For those who received new electronics and would like to dispose of old or broken electronics, DNR reminds the public not to throw them away in the trash, as many contain toxic elements or hazardous materials which can leach into the groundwater from landfills.
Instead, officials suggest, check the manufacturer’s website for mail-back options, or electronics stores for take-back options; repurpose or upgrade the items; or donate to schools, nursing homes or other organizations that could use them for education or training.
Another option to dispose of electronics is to participate in an e-cycling event listed at dnr.mo.gov/ecyclemo/events.htm, or find a business that recycles the materials, listed online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/electronics/recyclerlist.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.