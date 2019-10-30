Halloween is here and from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today through Saturday the Avenue Theatre in West Plains will host its second annual Spook House.
The Spook House is a family-friendly event designed to get scarier as the night goes on — which means families with younger children should plan to attend an early run. The spooky affair is put on by the Fine Arts Academy for $1 admission. The money raised will go toward the Fine Arts Academy and the Avenue Theatre.
The Avenue Theatre has been a fixture at 307 Washington Avenue since it opened as a cinema in the 1950s. Though no longer a movie theater, the Avenue, as it is affectionately known to locals, hosts play productions, dance recitals, concerts and weddings.
According to Manager Alison Jones, if it’s to continue to be a fixture, the Avenue has many needs to address.
The theater not only puts on its own events, but also hosts productions put on by the West Plains middle school and high school. While the schools pay for the use of the stage, the events do add to the wear and tear of the building.
“Yes, we need donations, but more importantly, we need materials and people to help out and provide some grunt work, too,” said Jones.
Jones said the first repairs being considered involve replacing carpet, replacing the seats and redoing the soundproofing on the auditorium walls.
“We found a bunch of sealed burlap rolls under the stage that we’re going to use,” Jones said, explaining the plan to update the soundproofing. “The old stuff on the walls is crumbling.”
Jones said the goal is to have most repairs done during the January offseason next year, but to do that, she stressed, it is critical for volunteers to help out with repairs.
Jones hopes the Avenue can be a bigger part of the community and host different kinds of events. One new objective, she said, is to get a new cooler for the concession stand so the theater can begin selling beer and wine where appropriate. She believes the addition of alcoholic beverages could help expand the kinds of events the Avenue can host and attract new people to visit the theater.
“Our summer musicals are a big draw and bring in people from all over, and we want to host special events to bring more people in,” Jones said. She hopes to create a VIP event for the summer musicals to give attendees a first look at the show before it opens.
Jones also said the Avenue is looking for private sponsorship and a keeps a focus on community ownership.
“We are looking for people to help pay the bills and donate flooring, but most importantly help out,” she said.
For more information on the Avenue, call 293-1744, follow @TheAvenueTheatre on Facebook or visit theavenuetheatre.org.
