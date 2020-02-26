Chris Brashear, a student in the Koshkonong FFA, was one of six students to compete in the FFA Pork Speaking Contest state finals held Feb. 11 at the 2020 Missouri Pork Expo in Columbia.
As a state finalist, Brashear was awarded $50. Students qualified for the finals by winning area, then district contests.
The remaining five finalists included first-place winner Anderson Rogers, South Harrison FFA; second-place winner Madison Holmes, Columbia; Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Pierce City; Kelsey Wallis, Eldon; and Ava Laut, Fredericktown.
Alltech sponsored the contest. Pork producers from across Missouri attended the expo, featuring a trade show, seminars and guest speakers.
The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com or call the Missouri Pork Association office at 573-445-8375.
