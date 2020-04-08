The Howell County Health Department reports 258 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 207 of those tests have been negative. With 47 results pending, four positive cases have been confirmed in the county.
The University of Missouri Psychological Services Clinic offers up to five teleservices to help adults and children cope with anxiety and stress related to COVID-19. The brief sessions may be conducted through videoconferencing or telephone.
Clients with insurance coverage from licensed providers will pay their standard copay; those without insurance and seen by doctoral student trainees will be charged $20 per session. Fees are waived for clients with Medicaid and need-based assistance and scholarships are available.
Call 573-882-5805 or visit psychology.missouri.edu/psychological-services-clinic for information or to make an appointment.
The West Plains Transit System is only available by appointment, as of this week. The regularly scheduled routes have been foregone to help prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Patrons may request rides to acquire essential items such as groceries, medication or cleaning supplies, or for medical appointments and trips to the laundromat. Call 256-1241.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has compiled a list of resources for the public, in order to provide general information, control rumors and coordinate philanthropic efforts in response to COVID-19.
For general information go to the agency's homepage, www.fema.gov. For rumor control, go to www.fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control and for ways to help, www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.
The Missouri Department of Social Services has extended te Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to May 31 for those who have not yet applied. The program, which normally expires at the end of March, helps low-income Missourians with a one-time payment for primary heatinig bills from November through May 31.
Applications may be downloaded from dss.mo.gov/fsd/formsmanual/EA-1-Application-for-the-Low-Income-Home-Energy-Assistance-Program.pdf and mailed or faxed to Ozark Action Inc., 710 E. Main St., West Plains, MO 65775-3307. Call 256-6147 for more information.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 3,327
Over 1,000: St. Louis County.
Over 300: St. Louis City.
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Greene, Jefferson.
Over 25: Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Lafayette, Perry.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Lincoln, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
Deaths: 58 (Boone, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Kansas City, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
No cases reported: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Washington, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,000
Over 100: Pulaski.
Over 50: Cleburne, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Saline, St. Francis, Washington, White.
Over 10: Craighead, Johnson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Union, Van Buren.
Deaths: 18 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Faulkner, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, Madison, Marion, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
