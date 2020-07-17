Deputies with the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the apparent gunshot death of a 28-year-old Ozark County resident as a homicide.
Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed reported his agency responded at about 1:13 p.m. Wednesday to a call regarding a deceased person at a home northwest of Gainesville. Law enforcement reportedly arrived to find Kameron Shane Stilwell dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a home.
Two suspects were identified and sought, and after using a cell phone location technique known as “pinging,” the suspects and weapons were located and detained by law enforcement in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border, according to Reed.
An autopsy on Stilwell’s body is scheduled for early next week and further information regarding the incident will be released as it becomes available, Reed added.
