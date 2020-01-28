Rebecca Willingham is the mother of a daughter, Ivy Mae, born Nov. 3, 2019, at 2:44 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Todd and Delcina Myers of Winona are parents of a son, Draven Michael, born Nov. 3 at 6:06 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Nathan, 14, Kayden, 12, Chenoa, 9, and Jareth, 8. His grandparents are Theodore Larson, Winona, and Rick and Teresa Etienne, Mt. Vernon, Ill.
David Murdy and Savannah Flygare of West Plains are parents of a son, Lucas Olivander, born Nov. 7 at 10:39 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Max, 2.
Brenden and Alexandria Murphy of West Plains are parents of a son, Noah, born Nov. 8 at 12:48 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are River, 3, and Zayden, 1. His grandparents are Lee and Annalisa McLean, and Terisa Martz.
Larry and Wilma Jones of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Adaline Grace, born Nov. 8 at 1:55 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Lexi, 14, Allie, 11, and Grayson, 2. Her grandparents are Larry and Rosemary Jones, West Plains.
Jordan and Baylee Schuler of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Harlee Reign, born Nov. 14 at 7:30 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Amber, 3. Her grandparents are Tim and Aimee Wissman, Bourbon, and Ron and Carrie Schuler, Caulfield.
L.B. Shaw and Kandy Fuselier of West Plains are parents of a son, Lathyn Blayne, born Nov. 16 at 12:22 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Emma, 8, Brantley, 7, and Kynnedi, 5. His grandparents are Rickey and Monya York, Cherokee Village, Ark., and Larry and Jill Shaw, West Plains
David and Amanda Pray of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Kylie, born Nov. 17 at 12:44 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Karen, 10, and Kayleigh, 6. Her grandparents are Tanya Pray, Cathy Lambert and Anthony Perry, all of West Plains, and Don Welch, Adair, Okla.
Lyle and Aleisa Craig of West Plains are parents of a son, Bentley Joseph, born Nov. 18 . He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. His siblings are Meah, 5, and Colin 3. His grandparents are Tom Craig, Gainesville.
Joshua Burnett and Amber Wilkerson of West Plains are parents of a son, Liam Hunter, born Nov. 19 at 7:11 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 1 ounce and 18 inches long. His siblings are Jaxon, 3, and Ryder, 1. His grandparents are Michael and Debra Hurt, Piedmont, and Larry and Linda Burnett.
Ethan Vanscoyk and Kyleigh Noble of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Pepper Ruthann, born Nov. 22 at 1:52 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Gaylon Noble and Lisa Noble, both of Mtn. View, and John Vanscoyk and Patty Vanscoyk, both of Winfield.
Zebulon Brown and Jennifer Davenport of Mtn. Grove are parents of a daughter, Luna Odette, born Nov. 23 at 11:05 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 2 1/2 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Wyatt, 7, Zerina, 4, and Retha, 1. Her grandparents are Linda Davenport, Iowa, John Davenport, Ohio, and Tangala Brown, Missouri.
Brady and Courtney Tyler of West Plains are parents of a son, Brentlee Allen, born Nov. 24 at 3:35 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Rylee, 2. His grandparents are Jessica Gale, Johnny Dixon, and Kris and Kelly Tyler, all of West Plains.
Chase and Kacey Hollis of Alton are parents of a daughter, Aurora Mae, born Nov. 26 at 4:51 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Riley, 6, and Raina, 1. Her grandparents are Scott and Jody Greer, and Sherri Hollis, all of Alton.
Jordan and Ariel Scott of West Plains are parents of a son, Micah Cedric, born Nov. 29 at 7:45 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Isaac, 4, and Noah, 2. His grandparents are Don and Sheena Coates, and Ted and Jackie Scott, all of West Plains, and Jon and Christine Williams, Springfield.
Jeremiah Jones and Amanda Russell of Ava are parents of a son, Braxton James, born Nov. 30 at 5:27 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long. His siblings are Hunter, 7, and Hailey, 6. His grandparents are Patricia Russell, West Plains, and David Jones and Esther Hicks, both of Hartville.
Taylor Johnson of Zanoni is the mother of a daughter, Aiyanna Lynn, born Dec. 1 at 2:28 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Matthew, 7, Riley, 5, Don, 3, and River, 2. Her grandparents are Bob and Tammy Peat, Zanoni.
Lucas Taber and Haleigh Walker of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Paislee Quinn, born Dec. 2 at 2:58 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Dwayne and Peggy Lair, West Plains, Ron and Amy Harris, Mtn. View, and Ron Taber, Summersville.
William Jarrett and Amie Thompson of Cabool are parents of a daughter, Ellie Mae, born Dec. 3 at 9:05 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Diana Thompson, Willow Springs, Lester Brower, West Plains, and Larry Jarrett and Lisa Coulter, both of Cabool.
Jesse and Leslie Altermatt of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Kaizlee Dallas Louise, born Dec. 3 at 7:47 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Bryson, 4, and Harlynne, 2. Her grandparents are Stefanie Campbell, Vanzant, Tony and Shelley Krusen, West Plains, Karri Altermatt, Koshkonong, and John and Misty Altermatt, Mtn. View.
Rob and Heather Miller of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Gabriella Elise, born Dec. 5 at 7:26 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Drew, 5. Her grandparents are Charles and Dorothy Bom, New Madrid, and Alvin and Cindy Miller, Marston.
Eric and Taylor Honeycutt of Alton are parents of a daughter, Hollyn Ciare, born Dec. 6 at 7:42 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 0 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Rob and Anna Clary, Alton, Jamie Harvill, Ozark, and Jeff and Terrie Honeycutt, Thayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.