The annual Bridges Back-to-School and Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22, or as long as supplies last, in the West Plains Civic Center parking lot.
The event is open to students from prekindergarten to 12th grade in West Plains R-7, West Plains Head Start and surrounding school districts.
All participants must be preregistered for admittance. Anyone not signed up before Aug. 21 may register onsite, but will not be admitted until 11 a.m., said organizers. To register, visit www.zizzers.org; anyone who needs assistance with registering should call their respective school.
Because of COVID-19, families are asked to bring as few members as possible, to minimize the number of people at the space. Face masks are required, and volunteers will be screening for temperatures. Social distances will be maintained.
Volunteers are still sought for the event. Anyone interested in volunteering time or contributing school and hygiene supplies is asked to call Bridges Director Cyndi Wright at 257-3624.
