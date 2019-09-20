The West Plains Community Interagency Council is seeking volunteers to drive for Health Tran, a transportation program offered through the Missouri Rural Health Association to provide rides to medical appointments.
Two driver recruitment events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St. Volunteers will be interviewed and screened for approval.
Volunteers will be able to collect a mileage reimbursement of 80 cents per mile, paid out every two weeks, and may choose when and where to drive as suits their availability. Appointments are scheduled by health providers and local community agencies.
The program is covered by CIMA Volunteers Insurance.
For more information call 417-372-7912.
