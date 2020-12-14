Ozarks Healthcare Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment is necessary.
Walk in at these Ozarks Healthcare locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Ozarks Family Care Clinic. For more information, call 257-6736.
