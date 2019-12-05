Michael Hill

Michael Harvey Hill, age 70, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Springfield, Mo.
He was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Hopkinsville, Ky., the son of L.E. Hill and Rowena Wagner Hill.
Mike graduated from Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Ky., and went on to attend Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., receiving his master’s in public health. He attended other universities while he was serving in the U.S. Navy.
He married Teodora Gerardo in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 27, 1991. They recently celebrated their 28th anniversary.
Mike retired from the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman first class attached to the United States Marine Units and he also served his country in operation Desert Storm.
He worked for the Christian County, Ky. Health Department as a health inspector and had worked for the Branson Health Department in Branson, Mo. as a health inspector. After retirement he worked as a public health consultant in industrial settings for private companies. He worked closely with the Marine Corps in the Toys for Tots Program.
Mike is survived by his wife Teodora “Dory” Hill of West Plains, Mo., his brother Walter Ray Spain and his wife Joyce of Hopkinsville, Ky., his uncle Billy Wagoner of Hopkinsville, Ky.; his cousins Paula Taylor and Melissa Wagoner of Hopkinsville, Ky., Charlotte Humphrey of Glasgow, Ky., Judy Hoffman of Jackson, Mo., Jill Louis of Fruitland, Mo., Margaret Pemberton and Sheila Cary of Indianapolis, Ind., and Teresa Hendrickson of Florida.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents L.E. and Rowena Hill, and his sister Kathy Hill.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett St. in Springfield, Mo. where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am with Fr. Shoby M. Chettiyath VG officiating.
There will be a visitation from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home, 2504 S. Virginia St. in Hopkinsville, Ky. with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Dr. William B. Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Hamby Cemetery on Dawson Road near Hopkinsville, Ky.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com or at www.hbgfuneral.com
