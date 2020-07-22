Ozarks Christian Academy recently held commencement exercises for 10 seniors, comprising the fifth class to graduate from the school.
Class of 2020 student speakers were Haley Altis and Emma Liimatta, and the graduation address was given by OCA history teacher Mike Kittle.
Board president Shane Cobban passed out diplomas to graduates Hley Ren’ee Altis, Katherine Marie Robban, Daniel Nolan Garrison, Christina Joyce Harrell, Abbigail Marie Horstman, Emma June Liimatta, Anthony Josiah Littlejohn, Ella Marie Mayo, Jeren W. Yarber and Peter Elliott Zellars.
In addition to President Cobban, OCA Board members include Jeff Barber, Jackie Cox, Bobby Denton, Dr. Brandon Gregory, Rob Hawkins, Dr. Curt Horstman and Dr. Derek Morrison. The headmaster is Vance Viscusi.
Ozarks Christian Academy is located at 210 Allen St. in West Plans. For more information about the school or to schedule a tour, call 255-1622.
