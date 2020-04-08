Private graveside services for Mary Ina Bird, 97, Dora, Mo., will be held at Parsons Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bird passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Ozark River Manor, Ozark, Mo.
She was born Feb. 14, 1923, at Pottersville, Mo., to Walter Green Collins and Flossie Lillian Paul Collins. Ms. Bird lived most of her life in the Dora area and acquired her education at the Collins School in Ozark County, close to where she grew up. On Oct. 5, 1940, she was married at Gainesville, Mo., to James William Bird, who preceded her in death on March 10, 1989. Unto this union four children were born. Mrs. Bird enjoyed making quilts and rugs and sharing them with others. She loved her family and her church family. Mrs. Bird had been a member of the Ball Church of Christ for many years.
She is survived by four children Nita Tetrick and husband Ferd, Dora, Mo., Velvie Thornton and husband Charles, Ozark, Mo., Linda Wheat and husband Kenneth, Sparta, Mo., and Tony Bird and wife Cindy, Rogersville, Mo.; 10 grandchildren Mark Tetrick, Brenda Harris and husband Frank, Alan Thornton and wife Anne, David Thornton and wife Dena, Kim Anderson, Lisa Gann and husband Milan, Laura Jacks and husband Billy, Leslie Neal and husband Aaron, Joshua Bird and wife Kara and Tyler Bird and wife Sarah; 35 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Helen Collins, Pottersville, Mo., and Alice Collins, Republic, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
Her parents, husband, one great-granddaughter Mary Afton Jeckstadt, five brothers, two sisters, two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law preceded her in death.\
Mrs. Bird will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
