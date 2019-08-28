Residents and owners of properties in FEMA-designated flood zones in West Plains are invited to a public meeting to discuss setting boundaries for a voluntary flood buyout zone.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Sept. 9, will be held in the West Plains Civic Center, and is geared toward homeowners, landlords and renters currently living in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Regulatory Floodplain.
Participants will be given up-to-date information regarding funding now being made available to complete residential property buyouts, demolition and relocation assistance for homeowners and rental tenants. In addition, those in attendance will be asked to identify their properties or residences on city maps and discuss their interest in a potential voluntary buyout and relocations.
It is hoped the feedback will allow the city of West Plains and planning partners, such as the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments, to successfully identify Flood Buyout Zones as required by state and federal funding agencies.
Local bankers, realtors and residential construction contractors are also encouraged to attend, said meeting organizers, as all will be key partners in the citywide flood protection project.
Residents can check if their property is in the floodplain by visiting www.gis.westplains.net and clicking the Floodplain Map icon.
