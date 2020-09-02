The Howell County Health Department announced Tuesday another 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, bringing the cumulative total to 295 cases to date.
Ninety-five cases are considered active in the county, said officials, and four patients are hospitalized.
Of the 11 new cases, seven are in West Plains, two in Mtn. View and one each in Willow Springs and Pomona. All have been notified, along with significant exposures, and placed in isolation or quarantine, said officials.
Eight of the new cases are considered to be community spread, and the remaining three are linked to known cases.
Two weeks ago, on Aug. 19, the total number of cases to date was 175, with 19 considered active at the time. The new cases mark a 69% increase over the total from that date. On Aug. 1, 128 cases total were counted in the county; about 57% of the total cases reported since the first case in early April have been reported since Aug. 1.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 85,755.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Jasper, Newton, St. Francois.
500-999: Camden, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Cole, Dunklin, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, McDonald, Pettis, Saline, Scott, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Henry, Howard, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Bates, Cedar, DeKalb, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Iron, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ripley, Shannon, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Knox, Linn, Maries, Ozark, Shelby, St. Clair.
10-24: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 1,538.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 61,224.
5,000-7,499: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Union, White.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Fulton, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Scott.
25-49: Marion, Woodruff
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 797.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.