An Ava teen died of injuries suffered in a Christmas Eve crash, reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash, which happened at 9:35 p.m. Thursday on Highway 181, 3 miles north of Dora, also caused moderate injuries for the driver of the vehicle, Madison R. Croney, 20, also of Ava.
Msgt. C. Hogue with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Croney and her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were southbound in a 2010 Kia Forte that lost control, skidded off the road and struck a tree. Croney was not wearing a seat belt, but the teen was, according to the report.
Paramedic Shawn Garrison with South Howell County Ambulance pronounced the teen dead at 10:25 p.m., at the scene. Croney was flown by helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for treatment of her injuries.
The teenager’s death marks the 41st traffic-related death of 2020 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 40 during the same time frame last year.
The patrol does not release the names of youth younger than 17 in its reports.
