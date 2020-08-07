Seven new cases of coronavirus infection were announced to have been confirmed Thursday in Howell County by health department officials, bringing the total to date to 151. Of those, 22 cases are deemed active, three of which are in hospital care.
Of the new cases, three are in the West Plains area and two each are Mtn. View and Willow Springs area residents. All seven cases have been identified as community spread in origin, and are isolating under public health guidance, said officials.
Significant contacts have been notified by the health department, which found no public exposures to report.
Wright County officials reported Wednesday a total of 59 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to date, with two of those currently in isolation.
A new dashboard graphic posted on the county health department's Facebook page shows a breakdown of the cases by location, with 14 of those confirmed positive living in Mtn. Grove and 12 in Norwood.
While no patients are currently hospitalized for the disease, the county reports five have been since March. No deaths relating to COVID-19 have been reported in that county.
Ozark County Health Department officials report that county has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus infection to date, two of those announced Wednesday.
In a statement on the district website, Bakersfield School District officials confirmed they learned Saturday that a student athlete participating in the basketball shoot-out at Couch School tested positive for the virus. As a result, the district has been working closely with the health department to facilitate contact tracing.
As the risk of exposure to participants and spectators is considered "minimal," said officials, the health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations do not call for quarantining. If any student exhibits symptoms such as a cough, fever, headache or loss of taste or smell, testing is recommended.
Of the three cases announced Wednesday, health department Director Rhonda Suter said one had already been in quarantine due to being a close contact with a known positive, and another is in isolation and has not been out in the public.
A third case was initially reported, but then that announcement was withdrawn when it was learned the case had been accidentally been attributed to Ozark County, but was in Taney County, said Suter.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 56,383
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, McDonald, Newton, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Cole, Cooper, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ray, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Webster.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Livingston, Macon, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Randolph, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, DeKalb, Grundy, Hickory, Howard, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, Texas, Vernon.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gasconade, Iron, Madison, Maries, Mercer, Oregon, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, St. Clair.
Deaths: 1,280
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 46,293.
5,000-7,499: Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pope, Sebastian, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Garland, Johnson, Lee, Mississippi, Saline, Sevier.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Nevada, Newton, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Union, White.
50-99: Baxter, Cleveland, Dallas, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Fulton, Izard, Marion, Montgomery, Scott, Searcy.
10-24: Calhoun, Woodruff.
Deaths: 508.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
