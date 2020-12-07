An effort by a group of West Plains citizens to recall Mayor Jack Pahlmann has hit a snag.
A group of citizens presented a notice of intention on Nov. 23 to recall the mayor from his office, citing either incompetence or misconduct, and establishing a committee to collect signatures for a recall petition.
“Not knowing Pahlmann’s motives, we cannot ascertain whether his actions stem from incompetence or misconduct,” reads the document, which was signed by five West Plains residents, before listing six reasons for beginning the recall process.
The committee members charge in the document that Pahlmann “undermines Ozarks culture which rejects government restrictions on individual choice and autonomy,” and “invites corruption through a law which could be used to target specific individuals.” In addition, the group claims that under the mayor’s leadership, aspects of the city’s Home Rule Charter have been ignored, and as such, “denied West Plains citizens even the pretense of self-government.”
Finally, the group says citizens have no reason to believe a city-imposed curfew or lockdown would not happen.
Within the document, the only specific example provided to illustrate the group’s claims pertains to the mask mandate that went into effect Nov. 4 in West Plains.
On Thursday, City Attorney Charles Cantrell issued his legal opinion in response to the committee, stating that the committee did not properly give the necessary basis for City Clerk Mallory Snodgras to issue petition forms for gathering signatures.
“In my opinion, none of the reasons stated in the affidavit constitute incompetence or misconduct as required by the charter,” Cantrell wrote. “Disagreeing with an elected official’s actions or decisions does not by itself constitute misconduct or incompetence on the part of the official.”
“They can try to rework their reasons and submit the affidavit again,” he told the Quill on Friday.
In his written opinion, Cantrell also noted that petition signatures are to be collected using appropriate forms provided by Snodgras; those forms must have the reasons for the recall effort provided at the top and bottom, as well as space for signatures to appear. Even if the reasons were valid, he noted, there is not enough room for them to be listed along with signatures and a notarized affidavit at the bottom of each page, all of which are required by the charter.
Cantrell pointed out to the Quill that, given the date the affidavit was first submitted to the city clerk’s office, Nov. 23, it would be “extremely unlikely, if not impossible,” that a recall issue could make it on the ballot for the municipal election in April.
According to the charter, once a recall petition is certified to the city council as sufficient, the council then, at its next meeting, must set a date to submit the question to city voters. The charter stipulates the vote must be held at the next available municipal election date, determined by the Missouri election calendar.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s 2021 Election Calendar, though there are dates available for public elections, only April 6 is specifically stated by the calendar to be available for general municipal elections.The deadline to get an issue on the April ballot is Jan. 19.
Cantrell also said in his opinion, after reading their reasons for recalling the mayor and deducing they “appear to be over the recent passage of the ordinance requiring face coverings,” that the more appropriate course of action would have been to pursue a referendum to repeal the ordinance.
That ordinance is set to expire by Feb. 2, though it can be suspended earlier if the 14-day COVID positivity test rate falls below 5% in Howell County for seven consecutive days, as tracked by the county health department. It could also be extended, rescinded or amended by later ordinances.
The Quill spoke with committee member Josh Spurlock to learn what next steps the committee will be taking. Spurlock said he had not yet read the opinion but that the committee was planning to meet Saturday to discuss it and further actions. The committee also includes Matthew Trude, Stacy McCallister, Travis McCallister and Clifton Earls.
According to the city charter only people who are eligible to vote in a city election and are registered with the city clerk’s office may join the committee or circulate registered petitions on behalf of the committee.
Copies of both documents are available by request from city hall by calling 256-7176
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.