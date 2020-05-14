Darren Lee Norman, 35, Salem, Ark., died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on Business U.S. 62 and Circle Drive in Salem, according to a report submitted to the Arkansas State Police.
Chief Gerald Overman with the Salem Police Department reported Norman was riding a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle west at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2011 GMC truck that was turning left from Circle Drive.
The driver of the GMC, Sharon Blevins, 75, of Salem, was reportedly injured in the crash and taken to Fulton County Hospital in Salem.
No condition report is available.
Norman's death marks the 182nd traffic fatality in Arkansas in 2020 compared to 154 fatalities in the same time frame last year.
TEXAS COUNTY CRASH
Jesse Blanks, 38, of Summersville, died as of result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on TT Highway, a mile east of Eunice in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T. L. Brown with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Blanks was northbound on his 2004 Yamaha dirt bike that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and overturned, throwing Blanks from the vehicle. The report shows he did not wear a helmet.
Blanks was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m. on the scene by a doctor at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Blanks' death marks the eighth traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area this year, compared to six in same time frame in 2019.
