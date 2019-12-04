Elizabeth Fonner

Elizabeth Ann Fonner, 62, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 2:58 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born April 8, 1957, in Paris, Ill., to George Emerick Sr. and Ruth Strow Emerick. On Aug. 3, 1993, she was married in Paris, Ill., to Michael Fonner, who preceded her in death on May 21, 2017.
She loved her family, grandchildren and her dog, Dewey. Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting, cooking and doing puzzles with her friends. She enjoyed going on the road trucking with her late husband and friends.
She is survived by two children Michael Emerick and wife Vanae, Pottersville, Mo., and Jessica Henson and husband Lee, Oakland, Ark.; five grandchildren Hailey, Kaden, Emilia and Manuel Henson and Adalyn Emerick; and one brother Allen Emerick, Springfield, Mo.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
