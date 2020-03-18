Helen Jo Ricketts, 94, Thayer, formerly of Kansas City. Died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Shady Oaks Health Care, Thayer. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Frank Daniel Weeden, 64, Mtn. View. Died at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
James Guy O’Dell Jr., 60, West Plains. Died at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Pare D. “Ace” Baker Jr., 87, West Plains. Died at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
