The Parkside House

The Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park in West Plains has been at the center of controversy the past several months. In Monday night’s West Plains City Council meeting, the fate of the century-old house, above shortly after its completion, is expected to be decided. The two options being discussed: removal of the home and replacement with a splash pad and playground for children of all abilities or renovation to be used as a small-scale children’s discover center and community meeting place.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Officials with the city of West Plains announce Butler Children’s Park will be closed beginning Monday, and will remain closed until the Parkside House demolition is complete and all debris is removed.

On Tuesday, a public auction was held where certain items from the house were sold. The auction raised $8,027.50 for the city and will go into the general fund.

Simpson Excavating was awarded the bid to take the house down at $1,150 per day.

The public will be notified once the park is open for children’s use.

