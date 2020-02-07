Officials with the city of West Plains announce Butler Children’s Park will be closed beginning Monday, and will remain closed until the Parkside House demolition is complete and all debris is removed.
On Tuesday, a public auction was held where certain items from the house were sold. The auction raised $8,027.50 for the city and will go into the general fund.
Simpson Excavating was awarded the bid to take the house down at $1,150 per day.
The public will be notified once the park is open for children’s use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.