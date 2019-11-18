Rockin Bayou’s Shrimp and Grits recipe by Chef Scott Fontenot originally appeared in the Oct. 29 edition of the Quill. It is reprinted here with the corrected procedure.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup each: diced onions, diced celery, diced tomato, diced orange bell pepper, diced carrot
2 cloves of minced garlic
1 cup of quick grits
1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp
1 cup of heavy cream
1 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons of parsley
5 tablespoons of butter
4 cups of stock or water
Half teaspoon of paprika
Quarter teaspoon of cayenne peppers
Salt and pepper to taste
PROCEDURE
Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup each of onions, celery, bell pepper and carrot.
Sauté vegetables for 5 to 7 minutes. Add one ounce of garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
Add stock or water and grits. Season with salt and pepper, paprika and cayenne.
Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Reduce temperature to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure there are no lumps.
After the grits have simmered for 10 minutes add heavy cream and Cheddar cheese.
Whisk constantly until cheese is melted and grits are smooth.
In a sauté pan, melt remaining butter and sauté remaining vegetables except for tomatoes and garlic.
Sauté vegetables for 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds before adding the tomatoes and shrimp.
Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for an additional 4 to 6 minutes.
Ladle a serving of grits into a bowl and top with a healthy helping of shrimp. Sprinkle parsley on top to garnish and serve.
