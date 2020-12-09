The annual “Find the hidden lights” game is back, announce West Plains city officials.
In 2018, the city Electric Department developed the game for parents and children to participate in together as they view the Christmas lights throughout the shopping districts in West Plains, explained city officials.
“Hopefully, this brings some excitement to the Christmas lights throughout the town that both young and even the older kids can enjoy,” said Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw.
The game is simple: Starting this week, parents are invited to pick up candy canes at city hall, 1901 Holiday Lane, for each of their children, and a “master key” map, which reveals the locations of hidden red, blue or green bulbs in the Christmas decorations hung by the Electric Department.
The colored bulbs are hidden among the white lights hung on decorations around West Plains shopping districts.
As parents drive around the city doing their holiday shopping, children can watch for the hidden bulbs.
Once children find the lights, parents can reward the child with a candy cane, courtesy of the Electric Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.