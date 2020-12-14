Charlotte Nale 

Funeral services for Charlotte E. Nale, 80, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nale passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 27, 1939, at Mtn. View, Mo., to Claude Holden and Elsie Gale Holden. On Nov. 20, 1958, she was married at Mtn. View, Mo., to Ronald Lee Nale, who preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.
After graduating from high school, Charlotte attended Cosmetology School in Springfield, Mo. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, singing at church and visiting with people, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Nale was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by two children Ronda Love and husband Daryl, Cairo, Ga., and Brian Nale and wife Donna, Pomona, Mo.; one granddaughter Erin Shrable and husband Kaleb; three great-grandchildren Easton, Koy and Everly; two step-grandchildren Jessica Durante and husband Greg, and Keri Love; one step-great-grandchild, Parker; and one sister Alice Earnhart, Springfield, Mo..
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Mrs. Nale will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
