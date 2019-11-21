A boil advisory for patrons of Public Water Supply District 2 has been lifted after water samples sent to the Department of Natural Resources for testing were deemed safe, officials announced.
The advisory was issued Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure due to an emergency leak repair. Only customers along County Road 8270 were affected.
For more information call Doug Harris at the PWSD No. 2 office, 256-8871.
