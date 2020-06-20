Walter J. Collins, 73, Pomona. Died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- High speed chase ends in crash, 8 felonies filed
- Truck driver pulled over in Wright Co. sentenced to 20 years for transporting child porn
- WWII veteran Lt. Col. John Edgeller recognized for lifetime of service
- Southern Hills asks to raise sales tax; public hearing, council vote Monday
- Douglas County woman convicted of husband's 2017 murder
- Handgun discharges by accident, guardsman flown for treatment
- P&Z to discuss U.S. 63 annexation today
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • June 19
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • June 17
- Mona Brown
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.