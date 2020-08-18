The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will partner with the Marion VA Medical Center to offer“A Caregiver Writing Circle – A Virtual Biblio/Poetry Therapy Workshop.”
The online workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, and will be facilitated by Alicia Harris, MPSA (master of public service and administration) and certified applied biblio/poetry therapy facilitator. The session will be held virtually, via Zoom.
“Learn how to use writing for well-being in this fun, insightful session,” invites Vicki Burns, licensed clinical social worker and caregiver support coordinator with the Poplar Bluff VA. “We will read poetry that addresses the experience of caregiving and write in response. This time is dedicated to caregivers of veterans and learning how to write as an act of self-care and healing. No writing experience is necessary, and sharing is optional!”
Registration is limited to 100 participants and caregivers may contact Burns for more information by calling 573-778-4476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.