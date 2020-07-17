U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri’s 8th District recently congratulated Nate Bramwell of Pomona on his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy this fall.
Bramwell is one of only four students to receive appointments to one of the U.S. Service Academies this year out of all the nominations made by Smith.
Smith praised Nate’s leadership skills, academic and athletic accomplishments, and desire to make a difference in the world, and expressed his confidence in Bramwell and encouraged him to continue to set high goals for himself.
“One of the greatest privileges of my job is nominating outstanding students from the 8th District to attend one of our U.S. service academies,” said Smith. “It’s an intense process and Nate has done a phenomenal job in meeting the requirements for admission. I am honored to have played a part in helping him achieve his dreams and I look forward to keeping up with him as he begins his military career.”
Bramwell, a graduate of West Plains High School, plans to study aerospace engineering and intends to become a Navy aviator. His hero is Lt. General Chesty Puller who served in World War II and Korea. Bramwell likes that he is known for seeing to it that Marine officers did not eat until the enlisted men ate — a rule still followed today.
He will be joined at the U.S. Naval Academy by Stephen Copeland from Ava. The other two appointees from southern Missouri are Bo Parker from Mtn. Grove and Dathan Mickem from Rolla. Both will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The congressman is currently accepting applications for 2021 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U. S. Merchant Marine Academy. To receive a nomination packet via email, high school seniors or graduates who will be younger than 23 years of age by July 1, 2021 may contact the Smith’s Farmington office at 573-756-9755 or email donna.hickman@mail.house.gov. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.