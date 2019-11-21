The West Plains Daily Quill is among several facilities that will take a four-day weekend to recognize the Thanksgiving holiday.
Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to close all state offices Thursday and Nov. 29, and the Quill will follow suit. Doors will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and reopen for normal business hours starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 2.
The Nov. 29 and 30 editions of the newspaper will be printed as normally scheduled. The U.S. Postal Service will be closed Thursday, but open Friday for regular business hours, and regular mail delivery is expected.
City and government offices in Howell County, including the courthouse, will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, as will the West Plains Public Library and Missouri State University-West Plains campus. The library will open for regular Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
During Thanksgiving week, West Plains sanitation customers whose trash is usually picked up Mondays and Tuesdays will have their waste collected Monday; Wednesday and Thursday trash collection will be made Tuesday; and Friday trash will be picked up on Wednesday.
