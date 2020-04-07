A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Howell County, said health department officials late Tuesday afternoon. The patient is a 43-year-old West Plains woman who was tested by a health care provider in West Plains.
Contact tracing has been done and contacts notified; she and her close contacts are quarantined.
•
The Howell County Health Department reports 235 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 193 of those tests have been negative. With 38 results pending, four positive cases have been confirmed in the county.
•
Oregon County Health Department officials confirmed that county's first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials said they could not disclose the community of the patient's residence.
•
Ozarka College, based in Melbourne, Ark., has postponed its Nursing Capping & Pinning Ceremony and commencement exercises until June 9 and 11, respectively. Details for both rescheduled eveents will be released as the dates near adnmore information regarding the national health crisis is availalbe.
•
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reminds the public to flush only toilet paper, not disinfecting wipe or other nonflushable items that should be disposed of in the trash. Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce.
Flushing anything other than toilet paper, including disinfecting wipes, can damage internal plumbing, local sewer systems and septic systems, say agency officials. Fixing these backups is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly.
•
Missouri government officials urge the state's residents to be wary of price gouging and scams.
“Across Missouri, COVID-19 related price gouging and scams are a big concern - we’ve received over 400 price gouging complaints in the past two weeks and we're monitoring a number of different scams,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Working with Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe to educate Missourians on potential scams and taking action wherever possible are important duties and we will remain vigilant as we move through this crisis.”
Missourians who wish to report price gouging or scams can do so through the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov.
Missourians can also reach out to the Lt. Governor’s office by calling 573.751.4727 or emailing Mike.kehoe@ltgov.mo.gov.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 3,037
Over 1,000: St. Louis County
Over 500: Boone.
Over 300: St. Louis City
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Greene, Jefferson.
Over 25: Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Lafayette, Perry.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Lincoln, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
Deaths: 53 (Boone, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Kansas City, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
No cases reported: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Washington, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 932
Over 100: Pulaski.
Over 50: Cleburne, Crittenden, Faulkner, Jefferson.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Garland, Saline, Washington, White.
Over 10: Craighead, Johnson, Lonoke, Pope, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren.
Deaths: 16 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Faulkner, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, Madison, Marion, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
