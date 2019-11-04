Peggy Jeffery

Visitation services for Peggy Ann Jeffery, 70, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. Jeffery passed away at 11:35 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 24, 1948, at Kennett, Mo., to Ralph James Johnson and Cecil Mary Tackitt Johnson. Ms. Jeffery was a member of Curry Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by two children Wayne Kindstrom and wife Ruth, and Michael Jeffery and fiancé Desriee Wheeler, all of Mtn. Home, Ark.; three grandchildren Wayne Kindstrom Jr., Hannah Kindstrom and Randall Kindstrom; two brothers Guy Johnson and wife Norma, Rockford, Ill., and Tony Johnson, Bakersfield, Mo.; two sisters Dortha Johnson, West Plains, and Sue Keil and husband Don, Bakersfield, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and two brothers Claude and Joe Bill Johnson preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
