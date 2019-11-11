Editor’s note: Quill graphic designer Katie (Davis) Dudden is the granddaughter of Hilliard Davis. She offers this piece in memory of her late grandfather and in recognition of his service for Veterans Day.
West Plains natives John Gid Morrison and Hilliard Davis served together in the South Pacific during World War II. Davis served in the U.S. Air Force and Morrison served in the Army.
Davis was an airplane technical sergeant for a bomb squad during World War II. Morrison was stationed in New Guinea from 1942 to 1946, mainly on the island of Morotai. He served as a quartermaster, distributing materials to the troops.
Stories tell that Morrison and Davis island-hopped from 1941 to 1945, occasionally flying planes together. Davis’ son Joe, of West Plains, remembers his dad telling him that he would rather copilot than fly the plane himself. Morrison would fly the plane when the two were together.
Family members of Morrison’s recall a story he told of being under attack at one point during his service. When a fellow soldier ran and jumped into his foxhole, they recalled him saying, he discovered there was a giant snake in the hole.
After the war, Davis owned the Conoco Gas Station across from the West Plains Motel on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. He is known for helping Leonardo DRS Land Systems relocate to West Plains. In the late 1950s he met St. Louis businessman Edward T. McDaniels during a stop at the station that led to McDaniels moving his business’ manufacturing operations, now known as Leonard DRS, to West Plains.
After Davis’ gas station venture, he pursued a career in education. He taught at West Plains High School and at Howell Valley School, where he eventually became the principal. Many remember his early death at age 52. He died from a heart attack at Howell Valley School.
Davis was married to Elinore Fisher. She was a Quill employee during the 1960s and later became a teacher at Glenwood School. They had two sons Joe and Mike Davis.
After Hilliard Davis and Morrison returned home from their service, Davis and Elinore introduced Morrison to Cherry Loveall, who would become his wife. John Gid and Cherry Morrison started West Plains Propane. It eventually passed into the hands of their son-in-law Rob Stauffer and is now a third-generation family-owned business primarily owned and operated by their grandson Andy Stauffer.
John Gid also served for a time as Howell County clerk and was a lifelong beef farmer.
He and Cherry went on to have four children: Travis Morrison, Susan Morrison Clemans, Debbie Morrison Stauffer and Gid Morrison. All reside in West Plains except Susan who lives in Illinois.
John Gid died in 1998. Cherry, age 92, still lives in her family home in West Plains.
