On Saturday, Douglas County Health Department officials announced 104 residents of that county have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 13 probable cases have been identified for a total of 117. Of those, 13 are considered currently active.
Five people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, officials noted, and three deaths have been recorded to date in the county.
Of the cumulative cases, 70 patients have contracted the virus through close contact to an infected person, 39 have contracted the virus through unknown means and eight have gotten it through travel, according to the health department.
•
Texas County Health Department officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 Friday, five of which were determined through contact tracing to be known contacts of previously identified cases. One of the new cases is receiving hospital care, they added.
To date the county has reported 77 cases of infection; of those, eight are in isolation at home and four are hospitalized. One death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported, and 64 have recovered.
Officials report three people age 80 and older have been confirmed with the virus; seven youths between ages 10 and 19; 10 people each between ages 30 and 39 and ages 50 and 59; 11 people between 70 and 79; and 12 people each between the ages of 20 and 29 and ages 60 and 69.
•
On Friday, Shannon County Health Center officials announced a woman in her 50s contracted the coronavirus through direct contact to a known case, bringing that county's total confirmed positives to 46 to date.
The previous case, identified in a man in his 60s and announced Thursday, is the only other active case in the county at this time, said officials. Both are said to be in home isolation.
•
Wright County health officials announced the county's 77th case of coronavirus infection Friday, with eight of those currently active. None of the patients require hospital care, said officials.
Of the total cumulative cases, 24 have been confirmed in residents of Mtn. Grove, 12 in Norwood and three in Grovespring. The remaining cases have been identified in Hartville, Mansfield and Macomb.
No deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 75,944.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, McDonald, Pettis, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Ray, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Dallas, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Macon, Monroe, Osage, Ralls, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Montgomery, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
10-24: Atchison, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 1,426.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 56,574.
5,000-7,499: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, Stone, White.
50-99: Dallas, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren.
25-49: Marion, Woodruff.
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 687.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
