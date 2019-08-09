From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the fifth annual Back to School Fair coordinated by West Plains R-7 Bridges, First Baptist Church and Endurance Church will be in full swing in a new venue: the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
Local businesses, churches and organizations will promote school preparedness and wellness.
The event is open to all students entering prekindergarten through high school in West Plains R-7 and surrounding rural school districts who registered in advance for the event. Families attending must bring tickets either printed out or on their mobile phone.
