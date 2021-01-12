Graduating seniors in Fulton County, Ark., who have participated in county, district or state fairs can apply for the Fulton County Fair Scholarship. Applications are available online at www.fultoncountyfair.org and should be completed and turned into the Fulton County Fair Office at by March 31.
The Fulton County Fair Foundation presented six $1000 scholarships in 2020. Since the scholarship program started in 2013, $38,000 in scholarships have been awarded, said officials.
The scholarships are funded by donations and by the cookie jar auction held at the Fulton County Fair. However the auction to fund the 2021 scholarships was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s scholarships will be funded by donations only.
The scholarship fund has received several individual and business donations but there is a need for more. For more information, call the Fulton County Fair Office 870-895-5565. Donations can be mailed to the office, P.O. Box 910, Salem AR 72576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.