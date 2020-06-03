In solidarity with worldwide protests about a dozen citizens convened Tuesday morning on Court Square in West Plains, holding signs protesting the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, of Minneapolis.
The group waved and cheered to motorists and passersby, but the signs they held belied the somber reason they were there, reading, "My skin is not a crime," or simply "8:46," the length of time Floyd lay prone on the ground, in handcuffs, with a police officer's knee on his neck, according to video footage taken by a bystander.
The demonstrators said their encounters had been generally positive, and the group had a good interaction with a West Plains police officer.
“We know there are good cops, we just need more of them,” said Katy Boykin, one of those holding signs.
By 3 p.m., the crowd had grown to about two dozen.
The video showing Floyd's death has been circulated widely and led to protests around the world, as well as condemnations from local governments and law enforcement agencies across the U.S.
Floyd, a black man, succumbed to his injuries after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, widely attributed to be eight minutes and 46 seconds
According to the Associated Press, the officer, Derek Chauvin, ignored bystander shouts for him to get off Floyd, as well as Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter related to the incident, which has again called into question the use of excessive force by police that appear to target blacks and other minorities, particularly in urban areas.
Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase at a store near where his vehicle was parked. The encounter was recorded by body cameras worn by responding officers and the timeline of events was based on body camera evidence.
Floyd, unarmed, reportedly initially resisted being handcuffed, then became compliant until officers attempted to load him into a patrol car, when he resisted by going limp, refusing to go in the car and refusing to stand still.
When Floyd went to the ground for the last time, according to documents submitted to prosecutors, Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s head and neck while two other officers held Floyd’s legs and back. The three officers held this position for five minutes while Floyd continued to breathe and speak, and about a minute later Floyd stopped moving, court documents show.
A minute after that, according to the records, Floyd appeared to stop breathing and one of the officers assisting in the arrest checked Floyd for a pulse and stated he couldn’t find one. Chauvin continued to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for about another two minutes, and neither of the other officers changed their positions, according to court records.
The initial autopsy stated there were no physical findings supporting “traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” but reports submitted to prosecutors noted the way that Floyd was restrained, coupled with possible underlying health conditions and “potential intoxicants” likely contributed to his death, which a medical examiner has classified as a homicide.
The records also pointed out that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost three minutes after he had become unresponsive, adding that police are trained that the type of restraint used while the detainee is in a prone position is dangerous to the detainee.
Results of a second, independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family were also announced by the family's attorney Monday, AP reported. According to the attorney, that autopsy also indicated Floyd's death to be a homicide, attributed to asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.
Neither of the autopsies has yet been released in full.
