St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains has postponed its Inside Yard Sale until the coronavirus pandemic has been declared over, church officials announce.
The event, originally scheduled for April 2 and 3, had been rescheduled to May 7 and 8, also due to the pandemic.
Proceeds from the yard sale events go to support church projects.
