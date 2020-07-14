In an effort to educate the West Plains City Council and city administration about the inner workings of the water and wastewater treatment plants and other improvements to city utility projects, Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw gave a bus tour Thursday afternoon to different sites of interest.
For the first stop of the afternoon, the entourage visited the city water treatment plant off of Sixth Street between Minnesota and Missouri avenues, just north of Georgia White Walking Park.
Once inside, Josh Wortley, acting interim chief operator at the plant, gave a detail tour of the plant’s operations.
He explained how the city draws its water from six wells spread throughout the city and the water is fed to the plant, filtered and cleaned as it makes its way through the facility, and then is stored in a tank before being pumped into water towers.
Those towers supply water mains and pipes into homes and businesses in the city.
Wortley told the council the plant was built in 2001 and, after almost 20 years of operation, needs improvements in order to keep serving the city.
Hanshaw said there are times when the city uses more water than the treatment plant can handle and that aging equipment presents some challenges.
He told council members of plans being considered to help solve the city’s water issues, such as expanding the current facility, drilling more wells and building a new water treatment plant south of West Plains on County Road 8620, near the West Plains Veterinary Clinic.
That location is also the site of an under-construction electric substation to replace the one on Washington Avenue that failed during the 2017 flood, and was the next stop on the tour.
NEW ELECTRIC SUBSTATION
The land was purchased by the city in 2018 and the city plans to have the new substation online in spring 2022 at a total cost over $20 million.
Hanshaw said the new facility will greatly improve reliability and efficiency of the city’s electrical services and will have an expected lifetime of 60 years.
So far, most of the work done to date has been in laying the groundwork and receiving equipment. At the site, ready to be put to use, are many massive poles for the new transmission lines.
"This is what $1.2 million looks like," observed City Finance Director Todd Harmon, pointing out to the group the poles as they lay on the ground in a field at the location.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT
The wastewater treatment plant was the last stop on the tour and a more detailed tour of the plant was led by Vernon Hunter, wastewater treatment plant supervisor.
“I was born in this plant,” Hunter joked to the group, a reference to his long work history at the facility built in 1979.
He showed how the process of turning sewage into clean water works.
“We don’t use any chemicals here, the whole process is biological,” said Hunter. He explained how microorganisms help to help break down organic materials and other pollutants in the water.
Afterward the water is put through a sand filter and the exposed to ultraviolet light before it is released as clean water into Howell Creek.
“It takes about 24 hours from when the water enters our facility until it leaves,” Hunter said. He added that it takes another 12 days for the water to reach Mammoth Spring, Ark., and then flow into the Spring River.
Hunter explained some of the issues with the wastewater plant involve its age, dealing with excess rain water and keeping up with an increasing amount of wastewater.
At the end of the tour Hanshaw made a case to city officials for funding studies and creating an integrated plan.
“We’re in a unique situation where we have all this coming at us at once,” Hanshaw said. He added the city is looking at spending $120 million over the next five to 10 years in order to pay for the improvements.
“That why doing these studies and having a plan is so important,” Hanshaw said. “It makes it easier and more likely that we will be able to get grants and bonds to offset to offset the costs.”
He added that his biggest concerns are the condition of the electric infrastructure and wastewater improvements, which he says need to be done as soon as possible.
