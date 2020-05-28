Starting June 1, the West Plains School District’s bus stop meal service will change to grab-and-go pickup only, district officials announced.
Meals will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with double meals on Thursdays.
Distributions will be made at OMC Thrift Store, the high school tennis courts, United Freewill Baptist Church parking lot on Lanton Road and the South Fork Elementary parking lot.
The meal service is open to all children 18 and younger. No ID or paperwork is required to participate. The program is designed to ensure students have access to healthy meals while school is not in session.
The Howell County Health Department reports 763 tests have been conducted to confirm the presence of coronavirus in county residents, and of those, 753 have returned negative. Five county residents were confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19, and all are out of isolation.
Five results remain pending. No deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 12,491
Over 4,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 1,000: Kansas City.
Over 700: St. Charles.
Over 600: Buchanan.
Over 500: Jackson.
Over 300: Jefferson.
Over 200: Saline.
Over 100: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 75: Cass, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Scott.
Over 50: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Mississippi, Pettis, Platte, Stoddard, Sullivan.
Over 25: Adair, Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
Over 10: Christian, Clinton, Gentry, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 686 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Douglas, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 6,180
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 800: Pulaski.
Over 600: St. Francis.
Over 500: Jefferson.
Over 300: Benton, Washington.
Over 200: Crittenden.
Over 100: Craighead, Garland, Pope, Sevier, Union, Yell.
Over 75: Faulkner, Lawrence, Saline.
Over 50: Cleburne, Greene, Mississippi.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lee, Perry, Polk, Sebastian.
Deaths: 119: (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.
