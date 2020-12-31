Luella Pamperien

Luella Fern Janzen Pamperien, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020. Luella was born May 23, 1932, to Chester and Ruth Janzen and grew up in South Fork, Mo.
Luella married Neil Pamperien on April 16, 1952, and together they raised two sons, Gary and Kelvin, and a daughter, Brenda, in West Plains, Mo..
Luella attended Southwest Baptist College and Southwest Missouri State. She taught Head Start and primary grades at Glenwood and in West Plains.
She was a faithful prayer warrior, loved her Savior Jesus, and diligently read her Bible. She had the gift of service and was most comfortable when she could help and tend others, whether teaching Sunday School and Bible School, preparing food, visiting nursing homes or welcoming family and guests in her home.
Luella was a member of First Baptist Church in West Plains, Mo. from 1963-2002. Upon moving to Springfield in 2002, she became a member of King’s Way United Methodist Church.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Imogene.
She is survived by her children Gary Pamperien, Kelvin (Rebecca) Pamperien, and Brenda Ridenhower; six granddaughters Grace Pamperien (Kyle), Ellen Pamperien (Tyler), Mary Tomerlin (Brian), Jessica Lamb (Michael), Brittany Manis (Raymond), and Missy Bell (Elijah); and seven great-grandchildren Braden and Tori Lamb, Asa, Audrie, and Avah Manis, Delilah and Ryker Bell; her sisters Kathleen (Don) Ege and Betty Montague, her brother Bill (Wanda) Janzen, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for family members will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will be at Amy Union Chapel Cemetery in Howell County, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to King’s Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, Missouri 65804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.