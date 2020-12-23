The Howell County Health Department on Tuesday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed and one new death attributed to the disease. There are 113 known active cases, of which six are currently hospitalized.
To date, 2,813 cases have been recorded in the county, and 82 deaths.
The 14-day test positivity rate is 14.4%, down 25.1% from a week ago, however the significant drop in percentage from early last week comes after an influx of test results reported by the state to local health authorities on Dec. 15.
Cases in the last seven days are up 12.61% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the newest cases, 30 are reported in West Plains, two each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, and one each in Caulfield and Koshkonong.
Wednesday’s report will be the last one issued by Howell County health officials this week, due to the Christmas holiday. Reports will resume Dec. 28.
•
In the past 14 days, 46 new cases of coronavirus infection and one death attributed to COVID-19 have been reported by Oregon County Officials.
The Quill last reported that county’s numbers Dec. 9. On Dec. 10, 9 cases were reported, and three more were added the following day. Four cases and the death were reported Dec. 14, three cases on Dec. 15, four cases each on Dec. 16 and Thursday, one case Friday and 18 cases Monday.
Monday’s cases break down to three cases reported to the department on Saturday, one on Sunday and 14 on Monday.
To date, 586 cases have been tallied in Oregon County, 29 of which are known to be active. Five county residents are currently hospitalized for complications of COVID-19. Four county residents have died from the disease.
With 586 positive results out of 2,560 tests given, the county’s overall positivity rate is 22.89%.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 370,439.
Change from last report: 2,123.
55,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-54,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Greene, St. Louis City.
5,000-14,999: Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Newton, Pettis, Scott, Taney.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 5,158.
Change from last report: 211.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 201,650.
Change from last report: 1,457.
20,000+: Pulaski.
15,000-19,999: Benton, Washington.
5,000-14,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
2,500-4,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, St. Francis, White.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Miller, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Union, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Fulton, Grant, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,295.
Change from last report: 58.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
