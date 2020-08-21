James Wilson Bunch, 70, of Cabool, Mo., passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded with family and friends. James (Jim) was born July 28, 1950, in West Plains, Mo., the son of Ralph and Lavonne Bunch. Jim was raised in the Pomona area and graduated from Willow Springs class of 1968.
Jim went into the Air Force in May of 1969 and served in Vietnam. After serving in Vietnam, Jim started his career in law enforcement in 1970, serving with the Texas County Sheriff's Department. Jim later started working with the Cabool Police Department, where he served as assistant police chief and retired in 1998.
Jim married Barbara Hill in 1993 and after retirement moved to Barbara’s family farm out PP Highway, where he enjoyed helping with “Poopsie’s Poultry Farm.”
Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed his morning coffee sessions with his close friends.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Barbara Bunch; sister Beth Ferguson; mother LaVonne Bunch; four sons Brian Bunch, Chad Bunch, Jeremy Hill and Nathan Hill; several grandchildren Hannah and Brenden Bunch, Emory Bunch, Mollie Hill, Jamie Hill, Annie Hill, Bentley Hill, Robin Hill and Teddy Hill; two nephews Jason and Michelle Ferguson and Josh Ferguson; one uncle Charles Bunch and aunt Martha Bunch, and several cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Ralph Bunch, grandparents, brother-in-law Tom Ferguson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim will be greatly missed by family and the many friends he made throughout his years.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
